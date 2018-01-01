Salim Ismail

Guest Writer
Parallel Entrepreneur, Singularity University

Salim Ismail is a speaker, strategist and entrepreneur in Palo Alto, Calif. He is the executive founding director of Singularity University in Moffett Field, Calif. He is also the lead author of Exponential Organizations

Starting a Business

The 4 Roles Every Founding Team Should Have

A chief technology officer, a visionary, a user design pro and a rainmaker are among the players who are critical for launching today's successful companies.
5 min read
Growth Strategies

3 Ways Companies Can Encourage Smart Risk Taking

Many business leaders and organizations are predisposed to say no, thereby quashing experimentation and innovation. Here's how to welcome new ideas and tactics.
4 min read
