Salim Ismail is a speaker, strategist and entrepreneur in Palo Alto, Calif. He is the executive founding director of Singularity University in Moffett Field, Calif. He is also the lead author of Exponential Organizations.
Starting a Business
The 4 Roles Every Founding Team Should Have
A chief technology officer, a visionary, a user design pro and a rainmaker are among the players who are critical for launching today's successful companies.
Growth Strategies
3 Ways Companies Can Encourage Smart Risk Taking
Many business leaders and organizations are predisposed to say no, thereby quashing experimentation and innovation. Here's how to welcome new ideas and tactics.