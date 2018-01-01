Salman Dawood Abdulla

Salman Dawood Abdulla

Contributor
Executive Vice President, EHSSQ and Business Transformation, Emirates Global Aluminium

Salman Dawood Abdulla has served as Executive Vice President, EHSSQ and Business Transformation at Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) since 2016, and has a wealth of experience designing, building, operating and maintaining large industrial plants. Since joining DUBAL (which merged with Emirates Aluminium (EMAL) to form EGA), in 1984 as an engineering apprentice, he was promoted through the ranks to a number of senior positions, including General Manager of Power & Desalination at DUBAL, Chief Operations Officer and Vice President of Operations at EMAL, and then Senior Vice President of Al Taweelah Operations, before being promoted to his current role.

More From Salman Dawood Abdulla

No (Good) Idea Left Behind: Everyone In An Organization Has The Potential To Innovate
Growth Strategies

No (Good) Idea Left Behind: Everyone In An Organization Has The Potential To Innovate

A nationwide focus on innovation has changed how we live and work.
5 min read
Innovation Begins At Home: Empowering Employees To Drive The Business Forward
Innovation

Innovation Begins At Home: Empowering Employees To Drive The Business Forward

An employee-based program that is equitable and has built-in incentives can generate both innovation and engagement.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.