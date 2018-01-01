Sam Oh

Guest Writer
Founder of Money Journal
Sam Oh is a web strategist, digital marketer and founder of Money Journal. There he publishes in-depth guides to help entrepreneurs gain traction and grow by leveraging online marketing tactics. Oh has also created profitable businesses on Amazon, eBay and has sold multiple businesses since 2009.

5 Mistakes Sabotaging Your Content-Marketing Success
Content Marketing

Content is everything. Learn how to create and promote solid messages.
5 min read
6 Crazy Effective Growth Hacks for Your Next Content Marketing Campaign
Growth Strategies

Content marketing campaigns have many names, but only one goal: company growth.
5 min read
6 Super Simple Content Marketing Hacks to Double Your Lead Generation
Ready for Anything

If lead generation is the engine that drives your business, then content marketing is the premium grade gasoline you use to fill that engine.
5 min read
5 Fundamental Principles to Create Stunning Facebook Ads
Facebook Advertising

Did you know that red is so attention-grabbing because of the implications it had to our hunter-gather ancestors?
5 min read
3 Unstoppable SEO Trends To Look Out For In 2017
SEO

Pay attention to the trends and advancements within the world of SEO as we move into a new calendar year.
5 min read
Passion Is What Unlocks Your Hustler's Work Ethic
Passion

Passion for your quest will give you the strength for all the work required to succeed.
5 min read
3 Reasons Local Online Lead Generation Beats Offline Lead Generation Every Time
Ready for Anything

Leave the past behind and get ready to take your lead generation to the next level.
5 min read
Getting Rich Doesn't Have to Change Successful Entrepreneurs for the Worse
Personal Values

Everybody knows what they will do with the money when they get it but not everybody understands what the money will do to their lives if they don't have solid values.
4 min read
Why You Need to Start Video Marketing Now
Video Marketing

The trend is clear: Video in myriad forms is the future of communications. Get your business out ahead of the curve.
5 min read
Increase Your Perceived Value With Social Proof -- and Charge More
Social Media

You can start establishing your presence by using customer reviews, testimonials and authority logos.
5 min read
Smart Content Marketers Are Succeeding With These 5 Proven Strategies
Content Marketing

With smart content marketing strategies in place, you will get more traffic, leads and engagement.
5 min read
Take Advantage of These 6 Hidden Gems to Instantly Hijack More Leads
Ready for Anything

What your business needs are clear sources that will generate more leads in activities you already engage in.
4 min read
How I Scored 94 Leads in 16 Hours Without Money, Influencers or a Landing Page
Ready for Anything

All I used were a few Facebook groups, Reddit and an ethical bribe.
5 min read
