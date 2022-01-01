Signing out of account, Standby...
Sam Saideman
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-Founder & CEO of Innovo Management
Sam Saideman is the co-founder and CEO of Innovo Management, a multi-faceted entertainment company that services both the music and creator economies. He is an accomplished young entrepreneur with a passion for innovating outdated systems.
Follow Sam Saideman on Social
Latest
Health Is Wealth: How to Move Away From Hustle Culture
Three simple ways to start prioritizing your health and have a healthier business.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Yuri Vanetik
Managing Partner
-
Douglas Wilber
CEO of Denim Social
-
Jonathan Løw
Co-founder of JumpStory
-
Aytekin Tank
Entrepreneur; Founder and CEO, Jotform
-
Svetoslav Dimitrov
CEO of Copywriting Titan
-
James Khuri
Chief Executive Officer at FJ Holdings LLC
-
Roger Pettingell
Luxury Waterfront Specialist and Real Estate Agent at Coldwell Banker
-
João Mendes-Roter
VP Marketing