Samantha Dancy is the founder of Footstep Communications. An established social media and corporate communications consultant who has been in Dubai for a decade, Samantha has experience across a range of consumer and corporate brands, working both in-house and within an agency environment. Her work across hospitality, travel, wellness, luxury goods & services, retail, arts, events and F&B includes brands such as Jumeirah Group, IHG, Emaar, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Emirates Holidays, Starwood, Talise Spa, Elite Jets, Holiday Autos and Arabian Adventures.
