My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Samantha Dancy

Samantha Dancy

Contributor
Founder, Footstep Communications

About Samantha Dancy

Samantha Dancy is the founder of Footstep Communications. An established social media and corporate communications consultant who has been in Dubai for a decade, Samantha has experience across a range of consumer and corporate brands, working both in-house and within an agency environment. Her work across hospitality, travel, wellness, luxury goods & services, retail, arts, events and F&B includes brands such as Jumeirah Group, IHG, Emaar, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Emirates Holidays, Starwood, Talise Spa, Elite Jets, Holiday Autos and Arabian Adventures. 

More From Samantha Dancy

Three Things You Need To Know Before You Develop Your PR
Public Relations

Three Things You Need To Know Before You Develop Your PR

When you're introducing a new brand or launching a new product, word of mouth is essential in building trust, raising awareness, and ultimately, achieving those all-important sales.
5 min read