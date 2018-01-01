Samantha Drake

Samantha Drake is a freelance writer and editor in the Philadelphia area who specializes in business, legal, environmental, and general interest issues.

6 Ways to Work a Room
Networking

6 Ways to Work a Room

Networking is about more than gathering business cards.
4 min read
Planning a Subscription Business? Here Are 3 Tips to Streamline Shipping
Coaches Corner

Planning a Subscription Business? Here Are 3 Tips to Streamline Shipping

Ways to sidestep the serious shipping challenges in ecommerce subscription businesses.
3 min read
Should You Offer Free Return Shipping? What to Consider.
Coaches Corner

Should You Offer Free Return Shipping? What to Consider.

Our experts weigh in on how to handle this latest shipping challenge.
3 min read
3 Ways to Be More Savvy About Free Shipping
Coaches Corner

3 Ways to Be More Savvy About Free Shipping

Used strategically, free shipping can be a valuable marketing tool to influence customers and increase sales.
3 min read
To Beat Ecommerce Rivals, Know Your Shipping Options
Coaches Corner

To Beat Ecommerce Rivals, Know Your Shipping Options

By asking yourself these five questions, you can better understand what your company needs and how to stay competitive.
4 min read
Streamlining Returns: 4 Ways to Simplify the Process
Coaches Corner

Streamlining Returns: 4 Ways to Simplify the Process

Customer-friendly return policies help make these transactions easier for everyone involved.
3 min read
Automate and Delegate: 3 Ways to Streamline Ecommerce Shipping
Coaches Corner

Automate and Delegate: 3 Ways to Streamline Ecommerce Shipping

Face it: You can only box orders on your kitchen table for so long. These solutions can help you streamline your shipping needs.
4 min read
College Career Recruitment – With a Fee
Human Resources

College Career Recruitment – With a Fee

San Jose State University has outsourced headhunting to local staffing agencies, transforming traditional relationships with university placement offices.
7 min read
Think You Should Hire an Intern? Think Again.
Human Resources

Think You Should Hire an Intern? Think Again.

Admit it: Your company might not have the time, interest or temperament to handle an intern.
4 min read
Recruiting at a Hackathon? 5 Tips for Success
Human Resources

Recruiting at a Hackathon? 5 Tips for Success

Relationships, not resumes, will nab you the perfect candidate at hackathons.
4 min read
The Strategy Behind Weird Interview Questions
Human Resources

The Strategy Behind Weird Interview Questions

Understanding why interviewers choose non-traditional questions can help you understand when to use them in your own hiring process.
3 min read
3 Tips for Managing Crowdsourced Workers
Human Resources

3 Tips for Managing Crowdsourced Workers

Providing incentives and learning to listen can help managers maximize a crowdsourced workforce.
4 min read
Etsy Sellers: Easy Ways to Streamline Shipping
Growth Strategies

Etsy Sellers: Easy Ways to Streamline Shipping

Home-based businesses can save themselves time, money and hassle with these five tips.
4 min read
Entitled to a Shipping Refund? Get Help Collecting It.
Growth Strategies

Entitled to a Shipping Refund? Get Help Collecting It.

If your shipment was late, you might be owed a refund. Our three experts explain what to keep in mind.
4 min read
5 Ways to Stay on Top of Holiday Orders
Growth Strategies

5 Ways to Stay on Top of Holiday Orders

Save time and keep your customers happy with these small business shipping tips.
5 min read
