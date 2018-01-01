Samantha Drake is a freelance writer and editor in the Philadelphia area who specializes in business, legal, environmental, and general interest issues.
Networking
6 Ways to Work a Room
Networking is about more than gathering business cards.
Coaches Corner
Planning a Subscription Business? Here Are 3 Tips to Streamline Shipping
Ways to sidestep the serious shipping challenges in ecommerce subscription businesses.
Coaches Corner
Should You Offer Free Return Shipping? What to Consider.
Our experts weigh in on how to handle this latest shipping challenge.
Coaches Corner
3 Ways to Be More Savvy About Free Shipping
Used strategically, free shipping can be a valuable marketing tool to influence customers and increase sales.
Coaches Corner
To Beat Ecommerce Rivals, Know Your Shipping Options
By asking yourself these five questions, you can better understand what your company needs and how to stay competitive.
Coaches Corner
Streamlining Returns: 4 Ways to Simplify the Process
Customer-friendly return policies help make these transactions easier for everyone involved.
Coaches Corner
Automate and Delegate: 3 Ways to Streamline Ecommerce Shipping
Face it: You can only box orders on your kitchen table for so long. These solutions can help you streamline your shipping needs.
Human Resources
College Career Recruitment – With a Fee
San Jose State University has outsourced headhunting to local staffing agencies, transforming traditional relationships with university placement offices.
Human Resources
Think You Should Hire an Intern? Think Again.
Admit it: Your company might not have the time, interest or temperament to handle an intern.
Human Resources
Recruiting at a Hackathon? 5 Tips for Success
Relationships, not resumes, will nab you the perfect candidate at hackathons.
Human Resources
The Strategy Behind Weird Interview Questions
Understanding why interviewers choose non-traditional questions can help you understand when to use them in your own hiring process.
Human Resources
3 Tips for Managing Crowdsourced Workers
Providing incentives and learning to listen can help managers maximize a crowdsourced workforce.
Growth Strategies
Etsy Sellers: Easy Ways to Streamline Shipping
Home-based businesses can save themselves time, money and hassle with these five tips.
Growth Strategies
Entitled to a Shipping Refund? Get Help Collecting It.
If your shipment was late, you might be owed a refund. Our three experts explain what to keep in mind.
Growth Strategies
5 Ways to Stay on Top of Holiday Orders
Save time and keep your customers happy with these small business shipping tips.