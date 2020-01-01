About Samantha Finegan
Hi! I'm Sam. I started My Bold Life to help women pursue bold, fulfilling lives. That journey involves reconnecting with your innermost self, discovering what lights you up, and pursuing your dreams confidently. FREE Cheat Sheet to conquer self-limiting beliefs: https://myboldlife.ck.page/67401b2d92
