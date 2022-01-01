Signing out of account, Standby...
Sami Khan
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO and Co-Founder of Atlas Reality
Sami Khan is the co-founder and CEO of Atlas Reality, a company building real value in the virtual world. Prior to starting Atlas, Sami created and executed growth strategies for digital products now valued collectively over $15B, including Acorns and the money-saving browser extension, Honey.
Follow Sami Khan on Social
Latest
The Metaverse Isn't Dying, the "Experts" Just Keep Getting It Wrong
Three factors tech companies big and small should consider when designing metaverse experiences.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Amanda Breen
Features Writer
-
Fuad Fatullaev
Co-Founder and CEO of Web3 ecosystem WeWay
-
-
Jeremy Moser
CEO of uSERP, EVP at Wordable
-
Ivan Misner
Bestselling Author
-
Gaby Yitzhaek Tegen
CEO & Founder
-
Terry Rice
Business Development Expert-in-Residence
-
Dmitry Dragilev
Founder @ TopicRanker.com