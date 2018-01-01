Samiksha Jain

Currency
This Is How Entrepreneurs Reacted To Modi's Demonetized Notes Policy
What Entrepreneurs And Industry Experts Feel About Modi's Government Stopping Currency Notes Of INR 500 And INR 1000
Relocation
These 5 Startups Help You Beat Common Relocation Woes
All set to relocate, but hard to find new home and friends? Read below to find the answer to this question.
Co-founders
The More, The Merrier: Rise of Multiple Co-founders In Startups
With the mushrooming of startups, we have witnessed a new version of saying; 'Too many cooks make a lavish and rich buffet.'
Mobile
6 Reasons Why You Need Mobile Collaboration in Business
Increase your business productivity by collaborating your devices
Bootstrapping
Want To Double Your Earnings? Try Bootstrapping Your Venture
Before raising funds think twice
Agribusiness
Know How AgriTech Accelerator Program Will Benefit Startups
A platform for startups to receive financial advice, marketing know-how and other functional expertise to enable growth
Business Mantra
As SRK Turns 51, We Will Tell You What You Can Learn From This Star Entrepreneur
Want to do business? Then do it in SRK way
Innovation
Want Your Brand To Be Seen This Diwali? These Startups Have Ensured Theirs Get Noticed
These startups are promoting their brands by innovative campaign ideas
Employee Motivation
It's Diwali In India But For Entrepreneurs 'The Show Must Go On'
Startups know how to keep their employees motivated
Real Estate
What You Should Know While Buying Your Dream Office
Companies operating in the commercial real estate space have identified potential
Apps
7 Apps Which Will Keep You On The Go Without Skipping A Beat
Get the most out of every minute with the help of these apps.
Mobile Apps
5 Ways To Save When Shopping Online
Let's save that hole in your pocket and try to fill it more
Investments
'I Am Not Excited About People Who Are Only Into Making Money'
The funding windfall on 'The Vault'
Workplaces
4 Changes Cyrus Mistry Envisaged To Get Young Talent Onboard
With the evolving ecosystem, Chairman, Tata Group, suggests the following changes to its workplace.
Inspirational Quotes
10 Business Gems That Could Change Your Business & Life
What Ratan Tata says could make you see things anew.