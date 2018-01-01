Sania Gupta

Freelancer
Sania Gupta is also Founder and CEO, Digital Kangaroos, an author, entrepreneur, marketer and blogger. And as a career coach at My Study Destination, she has helped thousands of students realize their dreams.

Your Look for New Business Ideas Ends Here
A new and novel idea is enough to spur an initiative for a good business
Growth of Student-led Entrepreneurship
More than 70 per cent of the start-ups fail due to the paucity of funds.
Do Downfalls in One Career Pave Way For the Other?
The aim and the target can be best focused on if you are free in your mind and can spare time and effort to pursue your inclination
Here's How a Business Can Reduce Costs and Ace up Profits
The business will thrive and flourish if you are able to leverage costs and work on improving profits.
Is College Degree Relevant to Entrepreneurs?
There may be people who have degrees irrelevant to their business or a few others who are college dropouts, yet the need for a formal degree cannot be undermined
Do You Feel You are Being Used at Work?
Signs and precautions to follow when you feel you are being taken advantage of at work
How To Deal With People When They Stop Listening at Workplace
Since communication is the essence of a long-run relationship, make sure it is a two-way process at the workplace
Acing Up a Career in the Creative Industry
To thrive in the creative industry you ought to build a security blanket and make sure your costs and overheads are sparingly bare minimum
How to Scale Up Your Start-up in a Limited Budget
Follow your heart's true calling, take into consideration the wave of the market forces and aptly utilize the enormous world of social media and you'll surely take your start-up to heights
Does Being a Volunteer Help in Your Career?
To give your career a take-off and gain experience join as a volunteer when you get a chance.
What to do When You so Want a Vacation But Cannot Avail?
Sometimes a vacation is easier said than done but if you indulge in self-pampering or opt for a hobby, you are likely to feel as if you are off the hamster wheel
5 Things You Will Not Regret Doing at Work
While at work, stay focused but taking a break, adding value and infusing fresh energies in your department are pre-requisites of a successful person.
Freelance Revolution in Your Organization
The gig world is not a choice for the organization, but a phenomenon
Success Tips for Early Stage Entrepreneurs
Because the customer is the king, you must lend an ear to the clients' needs and seek their feedback.
Why or Why Not Opt For Multiple Careers?
Why not try your hands on multiple careers, analyze and discover your strengths and settle for the one you can identify with the most?
