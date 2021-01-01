Sara Gelsheimer

Sara Gelsheimer

Senior wealth manager at Plancorp

Sara Gelsheimer is a senior wealth manager at Plancorp, a full-service wealth-management company serving families in 44 states. Gelsheimer came to Plancorp with a strong financial background and a commitment to financial education, particularly for women.

The 3 Best Ways to Save on Taxes When You Have Multiple Business Ventures

In today's work world, it's not uncommon for entrepreneurs to earn income from several places -- but the onus is on them to manage and optimize their tax strategies.

