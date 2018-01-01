Sara Sisenwein

Guest Writer
Vice President of Marketing at Clip Interactive

Sara Sisenwein is vice president of marketing at Clip Interactive. She is implementing her background in advertising in broadcast and digital media in the tech startup arena.

The Right Way to Monetize Your Free App
Mobile Apps

In an over-saturated app marketplace, a user likely won't think twice about deleting a free app with intrusive advertising and moving on to a competitor.
4 min read
How to Get Users Hooked on Your Mobile App
Mobile Apps

Tracking app downloads is a dead-end strategy. Instead, entrepreneurs need to focus on adding value and keeping users coming back for more.
4 min read
