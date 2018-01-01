Sarah Austin

crytocurrency
ICOs vs. STOs: How to Know Which One Is Right for Your Business
Security token offerings help you to avoid the potential fraud of an ICO, and let you utilize a crowdfunding platform to raise cryptocurrency.
Cryptocurrency
Why Tokenized Securities May Well Lower the Barrier to Entry for Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs who are able to conduct STOs, and not spend the millions of dollars required for an ICO, will enable more startups to enter the market.
Cryptocurrency
5 Big Reasons Why Crypto Needs You -- If You're a Woman, That Is
Women are often good at community-building and communication, especially in social media. That's why crypto so badly needs their talents.
Young Customers Want Instagram Engagement. What's Your Brand Doing to Get It?
Has your food business invented something along the lines of a Cronut or a ravioli and peanut butter and jelly sandwich? Once you do, your younger customers will promote it for you.
Video
Where Have All The Viners Gone?
Almost overnight Twitter reduced Vine to little more than an archive of the world's shortest, most entertaining video content, leaving its survivors to abide on other platforms waiting for Vine 2.0.
Crowdfunding
The Data Reveals These 3 Fundamentals for Crowdfunding Success
To achieve your crowdfunding goal, think of it as incentive marketing rather than pitching investors.
Cybersecurity
Robert Herjavec's Dos and Don'ts: From Cryptocurrency to Cyber Hygiene
The 'Shark Tank' star offers best practices to protect your business from hacks, leaks and the cost of cleaning up afterward.
Success Stories
3 Lessons a Young Entrepreneur Learned From Sir Richard Branson
They helped him become a millionaire.
Blockchain
Beyond Cryptocurrency: 5 Do's and Don'ts for Using Blockchain in Your Business
If bitcoin is all you know about blockchain, you have a lot to learn.
Technology Innovation
Human Intuition Is the Future of Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Great opportunity awaits those who can 'teach' computers to process information more like a brain and less like a circuit board.
Innovation
How to Innovate for the Next 100 Years
Focus on the customer, have a passion to create great products, and solve big problems in big markets.
Women Entrepreneurs
March Every Day for Women Entrepreneurs
Here's how to fight daily for that spot in the C-suite and help other women get there, too.
Viral Videos
Not All Viral Videos Are Good Content Marketing
Two recent ads illustrate this point. One was entertaining, the other spurred viewers to seek out the product.
Legal
From a Legal Standpoint, Should You Go With Google Docs or Office Online?
Forget the features list and ease of use. There are some serious implications to consider with the companies privacy policies.
Ready for Anything
Your New Enterprise Sales Strategy: Forget Managers, Focus on Users
Meetings with big decision-makers can be hard to come by, so get your software in the hands of employees and hope they spread the word.