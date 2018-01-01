Sarah Austin

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur and advisor to AI startups. Teaching Artificial Intelligence emotions. Johns Hopkins data scientist.
Sarah Austin, a previous SAP Hacker of the Year and Vanity Fair's "America's Tweetheart," is an entrepreneur and investor focused on enterprise startups as well as a startup consultant and advisor. She volunteers and runs a technology education program, Coding FTW, at the YMCA.

crytocurrency

Security token offerings help you to avoid the potential fraud of an ICO, and let you utilize a crowdfunding platform to raise cryptocurrency.
8 min read
Cryptocurrency

Entrepreneurs who are able to conduct STOs, and not spend the millions of dollars required for an ICO, will enable more startups to enter the market.
6 min read
Cryptocurrency

Women are often good at community-building and communication, especially in social media. That's why crypto so badly needs their talents.
6 min read
Instagram

Has your food business invented something along the lines of a Cronut or a ravioli and peanut butter and jelly sandwich? Once you do, your younger customers will promote it for you.
10 min read
Video

Almost overnight Twitter reduced Vine to little more than an archive of the world's shortest, most entertaining video content, leaving its survivors to abide on other platforms waiting for Vine 2.0.
5 min read
Crowdfunding

To achieve your crowdfunding goal, think of it as incentive marketing rather than pitching investors.
6 min read
Cybersecurity

The 'Shark Tank' star offers best practices to protect your business from hacks, leaks and the cost of cleaning up afterward.
11 min read
Success Stories

They helped him become a millionaire.
7 min read
Blockchain

If bitcoin is all you know about blockchain, you have a lot to learn.
7 min read
Technology Innovation

Great opportunity awaits those who can 'teach' computers to process information more like a brain and less like a circuit board.
6 min read
Innovation

Focus on the customer, have a passion to create great products, and solve big problems in big markets.
7 min read
Women Entrepreneurs

Here's how to fight daily for that spot in the C-suite and help other women get there, too.
8 min read
Viral Videos

Two recent ads illustrate this point. One was entertaining, the other spurred viewers to seek out the product.
5 min read
Legal

Forget the features list and ease of use. There are some serious implications to consider with the companies privacy policies.
5 min read
Ready for Anything

Meetings with big decision-makers can be hard to come by, so get your software in the hands of employees and hope they spread the word.
4 min read
