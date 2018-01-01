Sarah Haselkorn

Sarah is a recent graduate of Washington University in St. Louis where she studied systems engineering and entrepreneurship. During her junior year she opened Green Bean, an eco-healthy salad restaurant. She is now in the midst of launching her second business, a line of performance-focused men's business socks: Unfettered Socks. She was a finalist in the Entrepreneurs' Organization's Global Student Entrepreneur Awards in 2012. Find more about her on her website.
The Grind
The 3 Types of Partnerships Startups Need to Form
Developing a small number of key partnerships, especially in the early stages of building a business, can be an incredibly valuable way to grow your consumer base and experiment with additional revenue streams.
The Grind
4 Steps to Ensure Your Business Meetings Aren't Total Flops
After trying all the tips and tricks out there, I can up with the best way to ensure meetings are beneficial, not time wasters.
The Grind
The Top Tools Entrepreneurs Can Use to Outsource Their Life
It's important to understand that your time is most efficient when dedicated to your business, so outsourcing your life is where the real time-savers come in.
The Grind
3 Simple Ways Ecommerce Startups Can Gain More Customers
Marketing efforts will always take time, especially early on as entrepreneurs figure out what tools and platforms work best for their brand, but these marketing hacks are a great start.
The Grind
Building a Better Company Culture in 5 Steps
Taking the time to map out how you can best apply these tips to form the best culture for your organization can prepare you for growth down the road.
The Grind
How to Jumpstart Your Workweek
While Mondays may never be easy or enjoyable, these tips will help you maximize and prepare for a successful week.
The Grind
How to Unplug and Return to the Grind Recharged
Her are some tips that will help you make the most of your vacation and return to your team completely recharged and refreshed.
The Grind
Creating Credibility to Maximize the Growth of Your Retail Startup
Whether you're running your company out of your dorm room or Skyping your partners in four different time zones, here are a few tricks to help the little guys compete against the big fish.
The Grind
The 4 Must-Use Tools to Help Virtual Teams Remain Focused
As technology grows remote co-founders, employees and contractors are becoming more common. Here are a few tricks to keep the team on the same page.
The Grind
A Foolproof Method to Achieving Targets
By investing a small amount of time in planning, we can all guarantee success for ourselves and for our ideas.
The Grind
To Grow Your Customer Base Focus on EOA: Early, Often and Always
When your company is small and new, it's the first customers to sign on who can make or break your business.
The Grind
The 3 Functions You Should Consider Outsourcing
Every business needs to perform their own cost-benefit analysis to determine whether to outsource, especially when dealing with large-scale operations.
The Grind
How to Charge Ahead While in a Holding Pattern
While waiting for something to get complete can feel like an eternity, it is important to make the most of that time.
The Grind
Controlling the Uncontrollable
When getting a startup off the ground, entrepreneurs have to rely on others. Here is how to overcome the challenges of depending on external partners.
The Grind
Why I Pivoted My Fundraising Strategy
Hint: It's not because I ran out of money.