Sarah Haselkorn

Sarah Haselkorn

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur and Investor; CTO, Unfettered Socks

Sarah is a recent graduate of Washington University in St. Louis where she studied systems engineering and entrepreneurship. During her junior year she opened Green Bean, an eco-healthy salad restaurant. She is now in the midst of launching her second business, a line of performance-focused men's business socks: Unfettered Socks. She was a finalist in the Entrepreneurs' Organization's Global Student Entrepreneur Awards in 2012. Find more about her on her website.

More From Sarah Haselkorn

The 3 Types of Partnerships Startups Need to Form
The Grind

The 3 Types of Partnerships Startups Need to Form

Developing a small number of key partnerships, especially in the early stages of building a business, can be an incredibly valuable way to grow your consumer base and experiment with additional revenue streams.
4 min read
4 Steps to Ensure Your Business Meetings Aren't Total Flops
The Grind

4 Steps to Ensure Your Business Meetings Aren't Total Flops

After trying all the tips and tricks out there, I can up with the best way to ensure meetings are beneficial, not time wasters.
4 min read
The Top Tools Entrepreneurs Can Use to Outsource Their Life
The Grind

The Top Tools Entrepreneurs Can Use to Outsource Their Life

It's important to understand that your time is most efficient when dedicated to your business, so outsourcing your life is where the real time-savers come in.
4 min read
3 Simple Ways Ecommerce Startups Can Gain More Customers
The Grind

3 Simple Ways Ecommerce Startups Can Gain More Customers

Marketing efforts will always take time, especially early on as entrepreneurs figure out what tools and platforms work best for their brand, but these marketing hacks are a great start.
4 min read
Building a Better Company Culture in 5 Steps
The Grind

Building a Better Company Culture in 5 Steps

Taking the time to map out how you can best apply these tips to form the best culture for your organization can prepare you for growth down the road.
5 min read
How to Jumpstart Your Workweek
The Grind

How to Jumpstart Your Workweek

While Mondays may never be easy or enjoyable, these tips will help you maximize and prepare for a successful week.
3 min read
How to Unplug and Return to the Grind Recharged
The Grind

How to Unplug and Return to the Grind Recharged

Her are some tips that will help you make the most of your vacation and return to your team completely recharged and refreshed.
3 min read
Creating Credibility to Maximize the Growth of Your Retail Startup
The Grind

Creating Credibility to Maximize the Growth of Your Retail Startup

Whether you're running your company out of your dorm room or Skyping your partners in four different time zones, here are a few tricks to help the little guys compete against the big fish.
3 min read
The 4 Must-Use Tools to Help Virtual Teams Remain Focused
The Grind

The 4 Must-Use Tools to Help Virtual Teams Remain Focused

As technology grows remote co-founders, employees and contractors are becoming more common. Here are a few tricks to keep the team on the same page.
3 min read
A Foolproof Method to Achieving Targets
The Grind

A Foolproof Method to Achieving Targets

By investing a small amount of time in planning, we can all guarantee success for ourselves and for our ideas.
3 min read
To Grow Your Customer Base Focus on EOA: Early, Often and Always
The Grind

To Grow Your Customer Base Focus on EOA: Early, Often and Always

When your company is small and new, it's the first customers to sign on who can make or break your business.
3 min read
The 3 Functions You Should Consider Outsourcing
The Grind

The 3 Functions You Should Consider Outsourcing

Every business needs to perform their own cost-benefit analysis to determine whether to outsource, especially when dealing with large-scale operations.
4 min read
How to Charge Ahead While in a Holding Pattern
The Grind

How to Charge Ahead While in a Holding Pattern

While waiting for something to get complete can feel like an eternity, it is important to make the most of that time.
3 min read
Controlling the Uncontrollable
The Grind

Controlling the Uncontrollable

When getting a startup off the ground, entrepreneurs have to rely on others. Here is how to overcome the challenges of depending on external partners.
4 min read
Why I Pivoted My Fundraising Strategy
The Grind

Why I Pivoted My Fundraising Strategy

Hint: It's not because I ran out of money.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.