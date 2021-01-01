Sarah Smith
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-Founder
Sarah Smith has loved camping since childhood. In 2013, she left a career in education to start the The Dyrt out of a desire to help make camping easier for everyone. The Dyrt is now the top camping app in the iOS and Android app stores with over 1.5 million campground reviews and tips.
Latest
How to Build an Online Community People Will Love
Creating a truly thriving online community is delicate and rewarding work.
