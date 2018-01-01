Sarjak Sheth

Sarjak Sheth

Co-Founder, Camelport
SarjakSheth is the Co-founder at Camelport.

More From Sarjak Sheth

#7 Lessons Learnt From Starting a Business Before the Age of 25
Business Lessons

#7 Lessons Learnt From Starting a Business Before the Age of 25

Assign individual goals for team members that connect to the overall mission, apart from the short-term and long-term company goals that are already defined
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.