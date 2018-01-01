Satanik Roy

Co-founder, hyperXchange

BIO - Satanik Roy, a 23 yo mechanical engineer turned entrepreneur started from his dorm room, and went on to build Hyperxchange growing it to over couple of million dollars valuation. Satanik has authored two book, a poetry book which has been published worldwide and is a bestseller. His next novel 'I Met The Demon' is set to be published in a month's time. He has completed post graduation from 'The Stanford University'.  

 

More From Satanik Roy

How Can a Wannabe Entrepreneur Turn to Become One
Entrepreneurs

How Can a Wannabe Entrepreneur Turn to Become One

Becoming an entrepreneur is never easy, but it may not be as risky as many people think
4 min read
Should One Leave His Current Job and Start a Startup?
Starting Up

Should One Leave His Current Job and Start a Startup?

From the comfort of a regular pay cheque working in a company to leaving everything and leaping into the uncertainty of entrepreneurship - Making this leap is rarely easy
4 min read
What Important Truth That Every Entrepreneur Ignores And Then Fails
Entrepreneurs

What Important Truth That Every Entrepreneur Ignores And Then Fails

While one fails and learns and gets up each time, one should be aware of one's extreme point
4 min read
Best Way To Stay Motivated While Starting A New Venture
Entrepreneurship

Best Way To Stay Motivated While Starting A New Venture

Sometimes entrepreneurship can be just as dull, taxing and boring as working for corporate. Here's how to stay driven
4 min read
What are Some Mistakes that New Startup Founders Make
Startups

What are Some Mistakes that New Startup Founders Make

It takes time for the market to trust you and your venture, perseverance and innovation are the best qualities for an entrepreneur
3 min read
How can I Start a Startup as a Beginner?
How To

How can I Start a Startup as a Beginner?

Raising money is not your primary job, building a business is
7 min read
