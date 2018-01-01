Saumya Kaushik

Saumya Kaushik

Feature Writer, Entrepreneur.com

Hailing from New Delhi, Saumya wears her heart on her sleeve for her city. An ailurophile and an author of two novels; she is a voracious reader and divides her time between studying authors and cooks, often simultaneously! 

Get Maximum Followers on Twitter for Free. Here's How
Social Media Marketing

Top Ten Ways to Gain Twitter Followership
5 min read
No More Wal-Mart's Food-only Stores For India As Yet. Read Why
Walmart

Is it a NO-NO for Walmart's food-only stores in India?
3 min read
9 Must Read Books on Entrepreneurship
Business Books

9 Interesting Reads For Entrepreneurs And Aspiring Ones
2 min read
4 Marketing Tips by Food Industry Experts
Food Businesses

"Customer is the one and only king of the Business"
2 min read
7 Inspirational Quotes For Business By Abhinav Bindra At Startup India Summit 2016
Quotes

Need inspiration for starting up your business? Ace Shooter Abhinav Bindra said it all in 7 quotes!
3 min read
11 Motivational Mantras By Steve Jobs
Inspirational Quotes

Unleash the entrepreneurial power within you!
4 min read
5 Ways A Startup Can Make Its App A Successful One
Apps

Every entrepreneur should adhere these points while presenting its application to its potential customer
3 min read
