4 Marketing Tips by Food Industry Experts

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"Customer is the one and only king of the Business", is an old adage but with the passage of time has not lost its importance. In the restaurant business, the adage comes to reality, where one has to remain consistent, keep the core and deliver what one promises.

Entrepreneur India

Entrepreneur Media, during "Franchise India" 2016 Event caught up with the dynamic personalities of F&B industry to get insights about food business. This is what they had to say:

1. Remain true to your food.

Sanjay Coutinho - CEO, Baskin Robbins India said-

"One should get proof of the concept. It is all the operations that matter. If you remain true to your food – It will give you the best of results".

2. Carry the passion of the master.

Karan Tanna - CEO, Yellow Tie Hospitality addressed to the young aspirants entering the market adding-

"Devil lies in the detailing and don't treat a restaurant business like a part-time Business".

3. Cost is Cost.

Sharad Sachdeva – CEO, "Lite Bite Foods Pvt. Ltd".

"Don't marginalize the cost. If you're not trying out new things in today's environment, you get marginalized. Saving costs on service may not be what's best for the customer".

4. Change is the only constant.

Anurag Katriar, Executive Director , deGustibus Hospitality said,

"Food industry keeps on changing and platforms like Zomato and other food reviewing applications play a major role in shaping up a restaurant's brand."

Most Popular

Thought Leaders

How Small Thank Yous Can Have a Big Impact on Your Business

Milind Pant

Milind Pant

Leadership

How to Cultivate Emotional Intelligence as a Strategic Leader

Doug Walner

Business News

Meta and Apple Aren't on Glassdoor's List of Best Places to Work This Year — and the Company That Snagged the No. 1 Spot Might Surprise You

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Read More