4 Marketing Tips by Food Industry Experts

"Customer is the one and only king of the Business", is an old adage but with the passage of time has not lost its importance. In the restaurant business, the adage comes to reality, where one has to remain consistent, keep the core and deliver what one promises.

Entrepreneur Media, during "Franchise India" 2016 Event caught up with the dynamic personalities of F&B industry to get insights about food business. This is what they had to say:

1. Remain true to your food.

Sanjay Coutinho - CEO, Baskin Robbins India said-

"One should get proof of the concept. It is all the operations that matter. If you remain true to your food – It will give you the best of results".

2. Carry the passion of the master.

Karan Tanna - CEO, Yellow Tie Hospitality addressed to the young aspirants entering the market adding-

"Devil lies in the detailing and don't treat a restaurant business like a part-time Business".

3. Cost is Cost.

Sharad Sachdeva – CEO, "Lite Bite Foods Pvt. Ltd".

"Don't marginalize the cost. If you're not trying out new things in today's environment, you get marginalized. Saving costs on service may not be what's best for the customer".

4. Change is the only constant.

Anurag Katriar, Executive Director , deGustibus Hospitality said,