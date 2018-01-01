Scott Dunn

Social Media
26 Tricks to Help You Tame Google Calendar
Google's free online calendar makes it easy to track your schedule from anywhere, but many of its best features lurk beneath the surface. Here's how to handle Gcal like a pro.
Technology
How to Speed Up Windows Vista
SP1 may not give your system much more oomph, but there are other ways to speed Vista up. Spending a few minutes (or a few dollars) optimizing your Vista PC can help it get its groove on.
Technology
Carry a PC in Your Pocket
With a USB keychain drive and a little forethought, you can carry a personalized computer everywhere and leave your laptop at home.