Guest Writer

CEO of Payoneer

Scott Galit, is the CEO of Payoneer, a leading online payments company transforming the way businesses send and receive cross-border payments. Scott was the founder and CEO of Solspark; SVP/General Manager of First Data Prepaid and EVP at Meta Payment Systems. Earlier in his career he was an investment banker at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Scott was also a founding board member of the NBPCA.