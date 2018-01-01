Scott Halford

Scott Halford is an expert speaker and author of the bestselling book, Be a Shortcut: The Secret Fast Track to Business Success (Wiley and Sons 2009). He can be reached at www.completeintelligence.com.

More From Scott Halford

Five Ways to Channel Your Inner Millionaire
Leadership

Five Ways to Channel Your Inner Millionaire

Here's how to harness your brain power to maximize productivity.
4 min read
5 Steps for Giving Productive Feedback
Leadership

5 Steps for Giving Productive Feedback

It can be a delicate process, but assessing a person's progress can lead to improvement and growth.
4 min read
Five Tips for Making Better Decisions
Growth Strategies

Five Tips for Making Better Decisions

Being able to pull the trigger is one of the benefits of being your own boss, but some entrepreneurs are still gun shy.
3 min read
Charting Your Path to Market Mastery
Growth Strategies

Charting Your Path to Market Mastery

Six tips and tools to help discover your strengths and sharpen your skills.
4 min read
Top Tips for Managing Stress
Leadership

Top Tips for Managing Stress

How to turn a frazzled day into fuel for your business.
3 min read
How to Become a Master Problem Solver
Growth Strategies

How to Become a Master Problem Solver

Five steps to sharpen your problem-solving skills -- and save time and money, too.
4 min read
What I Learned About Success From Jack Welch
Leadership

What I Learned About Success From Jack Welch

Successful people know that complaining about a problem doesn't get you very far. Trying to solve it does.
3 min read
You Are What You Think
Growth Strategies

You Are What You Think

4 steps to creating your perfect world using the power of thought
6 min read
The Successful Optimist
Leadership

The Successful Optimist

Why the language you use makes a difference
6 min read
Are You a Goal-Getter?
Growth Strategies

Are You a Goal-Getter?

7 steps to achieving your goals
6 min read
How to Stop Procrastinating--Now
Leadership

How to Stop Procrastinating--Now

5 strategies to help you beat one of the most common time killers
4 min read
The Science of Success
Growth Strategies

The Science of Success

5 tips for creating mental momentum for you and your business
5 min read
Alter Self-Sabotaging Behaviors
Marketing

Alter Self-Sabotaging Behaviors

5 ways to override the negative effects of 'danger surfing' in yourself, your employees and your customers
7 min read
4 Steps to Smart Negotiating
Growth Strategies

4 Steps to Smart Negotiating

Be fair and you'll get the most out of the deal--our brains are wired for it.
4 min read
5 Tips to Keep You Sharp
Leadership

5 Tips to Keep You Sharp

Constant learning is the foundation of a successful business owner.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.