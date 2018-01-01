Scott King

Scott King

Guest Writer
Chief Revenue Officer at ReadyTalk

Scott is the Chief Revenue Officer at ReadyTalk, a company that has a solid grasp of Tech Culture 1.0, complete with kegs, bikes and yoga, but that is actively implementing Tech Culture 2.0.

More From Scott King

Learn the Secret to Thriving in a Funding Slowdown
Funding

Learn the Secret to Thriving in a Funding Slowdown

The trick to getting the funding you need is to build a foundation that no smart investor will pass up.
5 min read
Startup Culture 2.0: Why Kegs No Longer Cut It
Startup Culture

Startup Culture 2.0: Why Kegs No Longer Cut It

Dogs in the office, kegs and ping-pong tables are no longer as cool as they once were. So, how about a brand new model?
4 min read
