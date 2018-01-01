Scott Levy

Scott Levy

VIP Contributor
Best Selling Author, CEO and Founder of Fuel Online

Scott Levy is the founder and CEO of Fuel Online, a premier Digital marketing agency that focuses on high-level Social Media and SEO. He has been specializing in online marketing for more than 18 years and is a best selling author, respected speaker, investor, and consultant. Scott was nominated for a 2014 Shorty Award for "social media's best business influencer" as well as recognized as a 2014 Hubbies finalist for "Influencer of the Year".  Scott is based in Portland, Maine, and NYC. Follow him on Social media for Tips, Advice, and Inspiration.

 

More From Scott Levy

Dear Twitter, Change or Die
Pivots

Dear Twitter, Change or Die

As Twitter searches for a new full-time CEO, the company better make change and innovation a real priority. Here's a look at Twitter's big issues and some potential fixes.
4 min read
Putting Together Your Social Media Team
Team-Building

Putting Together Your Social Media Team

When you're deciding just who you want to manage your online presence, these guidelines will help you choose wisely.
5 min read
Use These Twitter Guidelines to Avoid a PR Nightmare
Social Media

Use These Twitter Guidelines to Avoid a PR Nightmare

Before you send a single message out on Twitter, decide just what you want to do -- and what you don't -- when it comes to tweeting. Here are some guidelines to consider implementing for your Twitter campaigns.
5 min read
Most Essential Social Media Tools
Social Media

Most Essential Social Media Tools

Social media tools can provide anything from simple tracking systems to advanced data management. Knowing your social media goals and objectives will help you decide which ones are best for you to use.
5 min read
3 Ways to Use Your Twitter Data to Beat the Competition
Social Media

3 Ways to Use Your Twitter Data to Beat the Competition

Find out which three information sources you need to evaluate in order to track and improve your social media efforts.
5 min read
How to Tell if Your Social Media Efforts Are Paying Off
Marketing

How to Tell if Your Social Media Efforts Are Paying Off

Monitoring and measuring your social media efforts is essential. Here are the two metrics to watch.
5 min read
11 Advanced Pinterest Tips and Tricks for Businesses
Social Media

11 Advanced Pinterest Tips and Tricks for Businesses

If you want to get the most out of your time and money in Pinterest, then take it to the next level with these 11 strategies.
5 min read
10 Advanced Facebook Tips and Tricks
Online Marketing

10 Advanced Facebook Tips and Tricks

If you want to get the most out of your time and money in Facebook, then take it to the next level with these 10 strategies.
5 min read
9 Advanced Twitter Tips and Tricks
Social Media

9 Advanced Twitter Tips and Tricks

If you want to get the most out of your time and money in Twitter, then take it to the next level with these nine strategies.
5 min read
Brand Visibility: Techniques and Tactics
Social Media

Brand Visibility: Techniques and Tactics

Your brand becomes visible by being shared, read, and seen on social media. These tips will help you keep it consistent and get it seen.
3 min read
Retweeting Content to Build Your Brand on Twitter
Social Media

Retweeting Content to Build Your Brand on Twitter

Find out how to use existing content to build your following and grow your brand.
5 min read
Smart Twitter Guidelines to Follow
Social Media

Smart Twitter Guidelines to Follow

If you're new to Twitter, these guidelines can help you 'think before you tweet.'
5 min read
How Transparency Can Help You Succeed on Twitter
Social Media

How Transparency Can Help You Succeed on Twitter

Discover how you can be engaging, share your passions and talk about your brand as it relates to real people in order to attract a following.
5 min read
How to Attract the Right Kind of Twitter Audience
Social Media

How to Attract the Right Kind of Twitter Audience

First, determine your strategy -- local leads, a national following or international visibility -- then follow these tips for attracting an audience.
5 min read
Get Started Building Your Brand on Twitter
Social Media

Get Started Building Your Brand on Twitter

Answer these four questions about your company in order to determine just how you want to brand yourself.
4 min read

Books by Scott Levy

Tweet Naked

Tweet Naked

Buy From
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.