Scott Putnam is an inventor, entrepreneur and nutrition coach who blends his passion for health and wellness with the world of business. He helps people license their ideas as a coach for Inventright and is co-owner of Whole Living Nutrition, where he shares resources for nutrition, health and wellness.
Personal Health
8 Ways Fattening Your Waistline Is Thinning Your Bottom Line
Success requires being in it for the long haul, which in turn requires healthy food, sufficient exercise and enough sleep.
Health and Wellness
5 Ways Switching to Plant-Based Diet Boosts Your Productivity
Most mammals nap when digesting large hunks of meat, so no wonder you feel sluggish all the time.