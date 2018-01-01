Scott Richter

Email Marketing
A Former Spam King Reflects on 15 Years in Email Marketing
Complain about regulation all you want but a single set of rules is fundamental to making an industry grow.
Cryptocurrency
Initial Coin Offerings and the New Age of Startup Fundraising
Innovations in blockchain are creating new versions of familiar models for raising funds.
Small Businesses
8 Ways to Be Your Own PR Firm
No business is so small it doesn't have to market or manage relations with customers and the community, but many are too small to afford professional help.
YouTube
12 Tips to Make Money On YouTube
Know your audience -- and listen to them -- then give them something worth watching.
Native Advertising
The Future Of Native Advertising for Brands and Publishers
Native advertising has become an important component of most major brands' marketing repertoire with a growth in the number of native advertising platforms.