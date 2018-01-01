Scott Richter

Scott Richter

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, business advisor and marketing expert.
Scott Richter is the founder and CEO of Media Breakaway, LLC, which is part of The Parking Place, redirect.com and affiliate.com. Richter‘s endeavors have grown to include successful restaurants in the Denver area. Most recently, he launched The Big Jackpot slot channel on YouTube.

More From Scott Richter

A Former Spam King Reflects on 15 Years in Email Marketing
Email Marketing

A Former Spam King Reflects on 15 Years in Email Marketing

Complain about regulation all you want but a single set of rules is fundamental to making an industry grow.
6 min read
Initial Coin Offerings and the New Age of Startup Fundraising
Cryptocurrency

Initial Coin Offerings and the New Age of Startup Fundraising

Innovations in blockchain are creating new versions of familiar models for raising funds.
10 min read
8 Ways to Be Your Own PR Firm
Small Businesses

8 Ways to Be Your Own PR Firm

No business is so small it doesn't have to market or manage relations with customers and the community, but many are too small to afford professional help.
6 min read
12 Tips to Make Money On YouTube
YouTube

12 Tips to Make Money On YouTube

Know your audience -- and listen to them -- then give them something worth watching.
7 min read
The Future Of Native Advertising for Brands and Publishers
Native Advertising

The Future Of Native Advertising for Brands and Publishers

Native advertising has become an important component of most major brands' marketing repertoire with a growth in the number of native advertising platforms.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.