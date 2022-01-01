Signing out of account, Standby...
Scott Salkin
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
SVP & GM, Gainsight Essentials, Gainsight
Scott is a seasoned entrepreneur, CEO, and senior B2B sales and marketing executive. Prior to Gainsight, Scott was the Founder and CEO of Allbound, a B2B SaaS platform dedicated to helping businesses accelerate revenue. He currently serves as Board Member and Advisor to the company.
How Netflix Can Avoid Blockbustering Itself
If Netflix focuses on the core pillars of subscriptions (customer focus, continuous innovation and big data), it can return to its ascendant status.
