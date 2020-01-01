About Scott Taylor & Wendy Murphy
Dr. Scott Taylor and Dr. Wendy Murphy research and teach emotional and social competence and entrepreneurial leadership at Babson Executive Education. Dr. Taylor is the Arthur M. Blank Endowed Chair for Values-Based Leadership at The Blank School at Babson College, and Dr. Murphy is a Professor of Management at Babson College.
While we often think of courage, intellect, or decisiveness as hallmarks of great leadership, research shows that one set of characteristics rises above the rest: emotional intelligence.