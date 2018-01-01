Guest Writer

Sean Haglund is the Owner/CEO of Soccer Genome LLC, a soccer training company in Raleigh, N.C., which he started his junior year of college. He also works at Hewlett-Packard. Haglund has a passion for entrepreneurial ventures, and enjoys helping others reach their startup goals. In his spare time he loves to spend time with his wife Abbey and his two dogs, Rascal and Daisy.