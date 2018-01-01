Sean Haglund

Sean Haglund

Guest Writer

Sean Haglund is the Owner/CEO of Soccer Genome LLC, a soccer training company in Raleigh, N.C., which he started his junior year of college. He also works at Hewlett-Packard. Haglund has a passion for entrepreneurial ventures, and enjoys helping others reach their startup goals. In his spare time he loves to spend time with his wife Abbey and his two dogs, Rascal and Daisy.

More From Sean Haglund

How to Avoid Getting Burned When Hiring Friends
Entrepreneurs

How to Avoid Getting Burned When Hiring Friends

Newbie founders do it all the time: hire their friends. While it may work out smashingly, it could also fail miserably. Here's how to prevent the latter.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.