Serenity Gibbons

Serenity Gibbons

Guest Writer
Equal Rights Advocate, Promoting Amazing Companies Across the Globe
Serenity Gibbons is a former assistant editor at the Wall Street Journal and a New York University alumna living in California. She is the local unit lead for NAACP in Northern California with a mission is to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination. She enjoys writing and interviewing people who are making a difference in the world. 

More From Serenity Gibbons

Subscription Models Can Inspire Innovation in Stagnant Industries
Subscription Businesses

Subscription Models Can Inspire Innovation in Stagnant Industries

The subscription arena is where a company's reach may extend far beyond its usual bounds.
7 min read
8 Reasons Why Obsessive People Are More Likely to Be Successful
Entrepreneurs

8 Reasons Why Obsessive People Are More Likely to Be Successful

It's entrepreneurial fuel.
5 min read
Aspiring Entrepreneur? Consider Perfecting Something That's Already Built
Franchises

Aspiring Entrepreneur? Consider Perfecting Something That's Already Built

A franchise is the fast track to business ownership.
7 min read
12 Reasons You Should Join an Accelerator to Advance Your Startup
Accelerators

12 Reasons You Should Join an Accelerator to Advance Your Startup

You can thrive with a little help from your friends.
7 min read
5 Signs an Initial Coin Offering Is a Scam
Cryptocurrency

5 Signs an Initial Coin Offering Is a Scam

Cryptocurrencies, as the name implies, are neither well understood or unregulated.
5 min read
Here's the Secret to a Successful Marketing or Networking Event
Events

Here's the Secret to a Successful Marketing or Networking Event

Getting in the same room with 10, or 10,000, of your best customers is a big challenge that you can manage with a host of specialized apps and services.
4 min read
3 Things Entrepreneurs Need to Understand About Blockchain Technology
Blockchain

3 Things Entrepreneurs Need to Understand About Blockchain Technology

No single entity has veto power over the rest of the network in a blockchain, eliminating top-down corruption and manipulation while empowering the community.
5 min read
18 Unique Holiday Gifts for Everyone On Your List
Holidays

18 Unique Holiday Gifts for Everyone On Your List

Giving gifts is perhaps the most stressful act of love. A good list helps a lot.
9 min read
How to Make an Unsexy Industry Sexier
Solving Problems

How to Make an Unsexy Industry Sexier

Talking about your product will always bore people. Telling them how it solves their problem never will.
8 min read
This Entrepreneur Helps Celebrities Harness Their Fame to Build Their Brands
Influencer Marketing

This Entrepreneur Helps Celebrities Harness Their Fame to Build Their Brands

Fans tend to view celebrities as untouchable icons. Barrett Wissman guides them off the pedestal into the more approachable role of social media influencer.
6 min read
12 Ways to Do a Fitness Challenge in Your Company
Health and Wellness

12 Ways to Do a Fitness Challenge in Your Company

Find a fitness or wellness competition that supports your employees in improving their lives.
7 min read
7 Amazing Ways to Build Long-Term Relationships With Your Customers
Customer Relationship Management

7 Amazing Ways to Build Long-Term Relationships With Your Customers

Repeat business is essential but in the rush of doing everything it's easy to lose customers without even realizing it.
5 min read
What Big Companies Can Teach Small Business Owners About Sustainability
Sustainability

What Big Companies Can Teach Small Business Owners About Sustainability

Companies that have embraced ambitious sustainability goals have invariably found it improves efficiency, employee morale and public perception.
6 min read
How One Entrepreneur Found Lasting Success By Focusing on 3 Basic Business Principles
Business

How One Entrepreneur Found Lasting Success By Focusing on 3 Basic Business Principles

A single-minded focus on revenue can blind you to how badly your business is really doing.
5 min read
Where Is Social Media Headed in 2018 and Beyond?
Social Media

Where Is Social Media Headed in 2018 and Beyond?

Blockchain is poised to disrupt social media as much as it is disrupting currencies and payments.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.