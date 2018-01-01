Serenity Gibbons

Subscription Businesses
Subscription Models Can Inspire Innovation in Stagnant Industries
The subscription arena is where a company's reach may extend far beyond its usual bounds.
Entrepreneurs
8 Reasons Why Obsessive People Are More Likely to Be Successful
It's entrepreneurial fuel.
Franchises
Aspiring Entrepreneur? Consider Perfecting Something That's Already Built
A franchise is the fast track to business ownership.
Accelerators
12 Reasons You Should Join an Accelerator to Advance Your Startup
You can thrive with a little help from your friends.
Cryptocurrency
5 Signs an Initial Coin Offering Is a Scam
Cryptocurrencies, as the name implies, are neither well understood or unregulated.
Events
Here's the Secret to a Successful Marketing or Networking Event
Getting in the same room with 10, or 10,000, of your best customers is a big challenge that you can manage with a host of specialized apps and services.
Blockchain
3 Things Entrepreneurs Need to Understand About Blockchain Technology
No single entity has veto power over the rest of the network in a blockchain, eliminating top-down corruption and manipulation while empowering the community.
Holidays
18 Unique Holiday Gifts for Everyone On Your List
Giving gifts is perhaps the most stressful act of love. A good list helps a lot.
Solving Problems
How to Make an Unsexy Industry Sexier
Talking about your product will always bore people. Telling them how it solves their problem never will.
Influencer Marketing
This Entrepreneur Helps Celebrities Harness Their Fame to Build Their Brands
Fans tend to view celebrities as untouchable icons. Barrett Wissman guides them off the pedestal into the more approachable role of social media influencer.
Health and Wellness
12 Ways to Do a Fitness Challenge in Your Company
Find a fitness or wellness competition that supports your employees in improving their lives.
Customer Relationship Management
7 Amazing Ways to Build Long-Term Relationships With Your Customers
Repeat business is essential but in the rush of doing everything it's easy to lose customers without even realizing it.
Sustainability
What Big Companies Can Teach Small Business Owners About Sustainability
Companies that have embraced ambitious sustainability goals have invariably found it improves efficiency, employee morale and public perception.
Business
How One Entrepreneur Found Lasting Success By Focusing on 3 Basic Business Principles
A single-minded focus on revenue can blind you to how badly your business is really doing.
Social Media
Where Is Social Media Headed in 2018 and Beyond?
Blockchain is poised to disrupt social media as much as it is disrupting currencies and payments.