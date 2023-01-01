Seth Casden
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
CEO and co-founder of Hologenix
Seth Casden is CEO and co-founder of Hologenix, a materials science company dedicated to developing products that amplify human potential. CELLIANT®, its flagship technology, is an infrared ingredient brand that enhances textile-based products with health and wellness benefits.
3 Ways to See Beyond the Small Steps and Work Toward a Bigger Entrepreneurial Journey
As entrepreneurs, it can be easy to get caught up in the minutiae, but we also have to be able to see the bigger picture to achieve future success.