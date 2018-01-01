Shabir Momin

Shabir Momin

Contributor
MD & CTO at ZengaTV.com
Shabir won the Entrepreneur of the year 2013 by TiE. Technology is his passion, anticipating the future, identifying new possibilities, opportunities encashment and building for the future are his core driving factor. He strongly believes in collaboration and alliance.

More From Shabir Momin

#8 Reasons Why OTT Players will Rule the Connected TV Market
TV Industry

#8 Reasons Why OTT Players will Rule the Connected TV Market

It has been observed that patrons are consuming web-based OTT content at large scale and It has been increasing at a great pace.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.