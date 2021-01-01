Shaily Srivastava

Shaily Srivastava

Senior social media executive

Shaily manages the social media platform of Entrepreneur India. A post graduate from Cardiff University, she is a keen explorer with avid intrest in content creation.

Latest

Christmas

Keep Calm And Gift On

Ahead of the year-end festive season, we have curated a list to help you find the right gift for your loved ones

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like