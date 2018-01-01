Shakir Akorede is a writer, digital entrepreneur and the founder of 501 Words. He's equally a researcher and a young professional in foreign policy.
Personal Branding
How To Boost Your Career With Online Personal Branding
You'll continue to harvest the benefits of your personal brand once you lay the groundwork, plant the seeds and nurture it well.
Customer Retention
Four Strategies To Help Small Businesses Increase Customer Retention
A few proven tactics to satisfy both prospects and existing customers, earn their loyalty and make more income.
Workplaces
Three Things To Learn From Google's Workplace Culture
Google is becoming a leading exemplar of workplace culture, here's what we can learn from them.
Productivity
Three Little Factors That Wreak Havoc On Workplace Productivity
Why rigid bureaucratic nature of organizations endangers overall company success.
Be Your Own Boss
The 'I'm My Own Boss' Myth Humbles Many an Entrepreneur
That misconception does not comport with startup reality. But by adopting the right mindset, you can come to terms with how many bosses you really have.
Growth Strategies
Avoid The Regret: Three Warning Signs You're About To Start A Wrong Business
Want to start a business? Here are vital indicators the business you're considering might not be right.
Freelancers
4 Proven Ways Successful Freelancers Achieve More Feast and Less Famine
The ebb and flow of paying jobs is the torment of working independently, until you learn the tricks of wooing and keeping clients.
Travel
Traveling the World Is an Adventure That Makes You a Better Entrepreneur
Seeing the world has many benefits. If you're an entrepreneur, you can translate those experiences to become more business-savvy.
Networking
Steve Jobs Invented the iPhone But Warned It Was No Substitute for Networking Face-to-Face
Science is repeatedly confirming what Jobs knew intuitively -- people need to be in a room together to really accomplish great things.
Selling a Business
3 Signs It's a Smart Time to Sell Your Online Business
Running a company takes one set of skills. Fully capitalizing on beckoning opportunities requires another -- and an awareness of your market.
Project Grow
'The Right Time' Is a Myth. Here's How to Make Every Time Work for You.
Life is too uncertain to wait around for 'the right time.'
Startups
The End of the Startup Era: 5 Ways to Save Your Business From Acquisition
It's not impossible to bypass M&A hunters, but it's not easy either.