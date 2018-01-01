Shakir Akorede

Shakir Akorede

Guest Writer
Founder of 501 Words

Shakir Akorede is a writer, digital entrepreneur and the founder of 501 Words. He's equally a researcher and a young professional in foreign policy.

More From Shakir Akorede

How To Boost Your Career With Online Personal Branding
Personal Branding

How To Boost Your Career With Online Personal Branding

You'll continue to harvest the benefits of your personal brand once you lay the groundwork, plant the seeds and nurture it well.
5 min read
Four Strategies To Help Small Businesses Increase Customer Retention
Customer Retention

Four Strategies To Help Small Businesses Increase Customer Retention

A few proven tactics to satisfy both prospects and existing customers, earn their loyalty and make more income.
4 min read
Three Things To Learn From Google's Workplace Culture
Workplaces

Three Things To Learn From Google's Workplace Culture

Google is becoming a leading exemplar of workplace culture, here's what we can learn from them.
4 min read
Three Little Factors That Wreak Havoc On Workplace Productivity
Productivity

Three Little Factors That Wreak Havoc On Workplace Productivity

Why rigid bureaucratic nature of organizations endangers overall company success.
5 min read
The 'I'm My Own Boss' Myth Humbles Many an Entrepreneur
Be Your Own Boss

The 'I'm My Own Boss' Myth Humbles Many an Entrepreneur

That misconception does not comport with startup reality. But by adopting the right mindset, you can come to terms with how many bosses you really have.
4 min read
Avoid The Regret: Three Warning Signs You're About To Start A Wrong Business
Growth Strategies

Avoid The Regret: Three Warning Signs You're About To Start A Wrong Business

Want to start a business? Here are vital indicators the business you're considering might not be right.
3 min read
4 Proven Ways Successful Freelancers Achieve More Feast and Less Famine
Freelancers

4 Proven Ways Successful Freelancers Achieve More Feast and Less Famine

The ebb and flow of paying jobs is the torment of working independently, until you learn the tricks of wooing and keeping clients.
5 min read
Traveling the World Is an Adventure That Makes You a Better Entrepreneur
Travel

Traveling the World Is an Adventure That Makes You a Better Entrepreneur

Seeing the world has many benefits. If you're an entrepreneur, you can translate those experiences to become more business-savvy.
5 min read
Steve Jobs Invented the iPhone But Warned It Was No Substitute for Networking Face-to-Face
Networking

Steve Jobs Invented the iPhone But Warned It Was No Substitute for Networking Face-to-Face

Science is repeatedly confirming what Jobs knew intuitively -- people need to be in a room together to really accomplish great things.
4 min read
3 Signs It's a Smart Time to Sell Your Online Business
Selling a Business

3 Signs It's a Smart Time to Sell Your Online Business

Running a company takes one set of skills. Fully capitalizing on beckoning opportunities requires another -- and an awareness of your market.
4 min read
'The Right Time' Is a Myth. Here's How to Make Every Time Work for You.
Project Grow

'The Right Time' Is a Myth. Here's How to Make Every Time Work for You.

Life is too uncertain to wait around for 'the right time.'
4 min read
The End of the Startup Era: 5 Ways to Save Your Business From Acquisition
Startups

The End of the Startup Era: 5 Ways to Save Your Business From Acquisition

It's not impossible to bypass M&A hunters, but it's not easy either.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.