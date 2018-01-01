Regional Head of E-commerce, Retail, Online Services and Media, Facebook MENA

Shant Oknayan is the Regional Head of E-commerce, Retail, Online Services and Media at Facebook Middle East and North Africa. As part of his role, Shant leads efforts to enable e-commerce, retail and online services businesses in the region to scale growth and engage with consumers on Facebook. Oknayan brings with him over 15 years of experience in leading business development, with subject- matter expertise in digital and investment strategies for governments and corporations. His understanding of the startup space saw him co-found GlamBox, the first and leading beauty e-commerce company in the MENA region. He holds a MBA from MIT and a MEng with Hons from Imperial College London.