Co-founder & Member, Governing Council, iSPIRT, a think-tank for software product industry
Sharad is one of the active technology angel investors in India with about two dozen investments.

Sharad is a passionate evangelist of the software product ecosystem in India. He is the co-founder and Governing Council member of iSPIRT. He was the Chair of NASSCOM Product Forum and a member of the Executive Council from 2009-13.

He has held a number of senior executive positions with leading technology companies. Most recently he was a SVP at Yahoo! and CEO of India R&D. Previously he turned around VERITAS operations in India. He also brought AT&T/Lucent R&D to India as an intrapreneur.

Sharad is also an entrepreneur. He co-founded Teltier, now part of Cisco, and is currently the CEO of BrandSigma Inc.

Current low-down on Indian start-up ecosystem
Experts

Current low-down on Indian start-up ecosystem

The growth will continue although there will be changes and correction in course
4 min read
