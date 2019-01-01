About Sharad Venkta

Mr. Venkta is a CA and holds a position as a member of Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) and an IIM Calcutta alumni. Mr. Venkta brings in one and a half decades of experience in retail industry. Mr. Venkta was also awarded as the "Most Influential Retail Leader" at Asia Retail Congress for the year 2016 and 2017. Please find attached his profile for your kind reference.