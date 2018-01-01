Sharan Grandigae

Contributor
Founder and CEO, Redd Experience Design

Redd is a dedicated user experience design startup company that focuses on developing interfaces and experiences that humanise technology. It is a specialised user experience (UX) design agency that was established in April 2015 and is based out of Indiranagar, Bangalore. The team of 19, headed by founder Sharan Grandigae, offers specialised services necessary for UX design including UX, UI, motion graphics, illustration, iconography, graphic design, copywriting, branding and service design. To complement its products and services, Redd has been involved with companies like Urban Ladder, Bluestone.com, Lacoste, Rewrads360, Asian Paints, Lenskart, Syska, Adobe Systems and many others. It has been ranked amongst the top 9 design agencies in India by Dysco, Marketplace for Designers.

More From Sharan Grandigae

How Good UX Can Overcome the Need for Customers to be Physically Present
Customers

How Good UX Can Overcome the Need for Customers to be Physically Present

While a physical store offers customers many benefits, there are numerous advantages to the digital store
4 min read
