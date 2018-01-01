Shaun Haase

Shaun brings more than 12 years of business leadership and entrepreneurial experience to his role as CMO of ProsperWorks. He graduated from Standford, obtained various leadership positions and founded two highly successful companies: Bazaar Advertising Solutions (acquired by Epic Media Group), a performance marketing services platform and DNA Games (acquired by Zynga), a social game development company leveraging big data to structure optimized game experiences. Most recently, Shaun ran online revenue at DocuSign, the #1 SaaS eSignature platform in the world.

7 Mobile Apps For The Connected Entrepreneur
Mobile Apps

With just a few taps of a mobile app, entrepreneurs can access a wealth of information and do everything from managing financials to tracking team progress.
4 min read
3 Simple Ways To Improve Your Customer Lists
Customer Service

Here are some of the top reasons why customer lists are often convoluted.
4 min read
3 Questions To Assess The Value Of Your Enterprise Software
enterprise software

Enterprise software is supposed to facilitate your company's growth, not impede it.
5 min read
4 Unconventional Ways To Use Your CRM Software
CRM

CRMs are capable of completing more tasks than most people may be aware of.
4 min read
Why Google Apps for Work is Perfect for Small Businesses
B2B

Is there anything Google Apps cannot do?
5 min read
How to Market to the 5 Types of B2B Buyers within an Organization
B2B

B2B businesses need to have completely different approaches to marketing than B2C establishments. Here's how:
5 min read
