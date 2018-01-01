Shaun Haase

Mobile Apps
7 Mobile Apps For The Connected Entrepreneur
With just a few taps of a mobile app, entrepreneurs can access a wealth of information and do everything from managing financials to tracking team progress.
Customer Service
3 Simple Ways To Improve Your Customer Lists
Here are some of the top reasons why customer lists are often convoluted.
enterprise software
3 Questions To Assess The Value Of Your Enterprise Software
Enterprise software is supposed to facilitate your company's growth, not impede it.
CRM
4 Unconventional Ways To Use Your CRM Software
CRMs are capable of completing more tasks than most people may be aware of.
B2B
Why Google Apps for Work is Perfect for Small Businesses
Is there anything Google Apps cannot do?
B2B
How to Market to the 5 Types of B2B Buyers within an Organization
B2B businesses need to have completely different approaches to marketing than B2C establishments. Here's how: