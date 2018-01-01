Shawn Degnan

Guest Writer
National Growth Market Leader and Head of IPO Readiness Services

Shawn Degnan is the National Growth Markets Leader and head of IPO and Public Company Readiness at MorganFranklin, a strategy and business-consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virg.

Here's What Experts Predict for VC and the IPO Market
Here's What Experts Predict for VC and the IPO Market

One industry leader believes good companies will continue to find funding, period.
What You Must Do Before Taking Your Company Public
What You Must Do Before Taking Your Company Public

Going public often gets a bad rap for its complexity and challenges, but the process doesn't have to be difficult.
