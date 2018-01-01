Sheena Lindahl is co-founder and CEO of Empact, an organization facilitating entrepreneurship through exposure, celebration and connection.
Personality
How the Silicon Valley Entrepreneur Stereotype Is Killing Entrepreneurship
If you're not a gregarious tech entrepreneur, are you an entrepreneur at all?
Entrepreneurs
For Entrepreneurs, The Gift-Giving Season is Year Round
Even though the gift-giving season is behind is, startups should always be thinking about offering up small tokens to build relationships and express gratitude.
Entrepreneurs
Why I No Longer Want to Have it All
Before you add on that extra project just because you can, realize that you're also playing a risky game of Russian Roulette.
Entrepreneurs
How One Entrepreneur Mom Won the Work-Life Balance Game
Entrepreneur Sarah Schupp tells how she makes time for both work and her personal life.
Growth Strategies
4 Tips for Overcoming the Top Challenge Young Entrepreneurs Face
If you thought finding funding was hard, here's one pain point that's making young entrepreneurs at large cringe.