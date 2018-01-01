Sheena Lindahl

Sheena Lindahl

Guest Writer
CEO and Founder, Empact

Sheena Lindahl is co-founder and CEO of Empact, an organization facilitating entrepreneurship through exposure, celebration and connection. 

More From Sheena Lindahl

How the Silicon Valley Entrepreneur Stereotype Is Killing Entrepreneurship
Personality

How the Silicon Valley Entrepreneur Stereotype Is Killing Entrepreneurship

If you're not a gregarious tech entrepreneur, are you an entrepreneur at all?
5 min read
For Entrepreneurs, The Gift-Giving Season is Year Round
Entrepreneurs

For Entrepreneurs, The Gift-Giving Season is Year Round

Even though the gift-giving season is behind is, startups should always be thinking about offering up small tokens to build relationships and express gratitude.
3 min read
Why I No Longer Want to Have it All
Entrepreneurs

Why I No Longer Want to Have it All

Before you add on that extra project just because you can, realize that you're also playing a risky game of Russian Roulette.
5 min read
How One Entrepreneur Mom Won the Work-Life Balance Game
Entrepreneurs

How One Entrepreneur Mom Won the Work-Life Balance Game

Entrepreneur Sarah Schupp tells how she makes time for both work and her personal life.
5 min read
4 Tips for Overcoming the Top Challenge Young Entrepreneurs Face
Growth Strategies

4 Tips for Overcoming the Top Challenge Young Entrepreneurs Face

If you thought finding funding was hard, here's one pain point that's making young entrepreneurs at large cringe.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.