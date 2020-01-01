An accomplished entrepreneur with a vision to achieve excellence, Sheikha Al Mheiri offers a unique blend of creative acumen and passion for innovation. Founder of MAD Investments (which stands for Make A Difference) which is a hospitality group based in Dubai, Sheikha is the brainchild of Society Cafe & Lounge that launched in 2017, as well as Toplum that launched in 2019. Specialized in creating signature concepts built around brilliant design, she intertwines this with innovative food offerings inspired by various cuisines. With a strong belief that food is not limited to geography or cuisine but instead, creates concepts with innovative menus that appeal to today’s well-travelled consumers.

Professionally, she holds an MBA degree from London Business School, which she successfully pursued while juggling the numerous responsibilities of a professional career executive. She believes that continuous investment in oneself through education and experiences are fundamental for an individual to remain relevant and impactful in society. With a prime focus on experience, innovation, and sustainability, Sheikha aims to build F&B concepts that provide customers with a standout experience. Their brands feature a common DNA and ethos focusing on inspiring interior design. This ensures a powerful and memorable experience every time.