Shelina Jokhiya

Shelina Jokhiya

Guest Writer
Managing Director, Decluttr Me

Shelina Jokhiya is the founder of UAE-based startup Decluttr Me. DeCluttr Me has recently become the first international accredited member of the Association of Professional Declutters and Organizers U.K. (APDO). 

 

More From Shelina Jokhiya

Better Safe Than Sorry: Think Before You Tweet
Social Media

Better Safe Than Sorry: Think Before You Tweet

People seem to think that there will be no repercussions for providing too much information.
5 min read
Declutter Your Mind To Create A Stress-Free Environment Around You
Productivity

Declutter Your Mind To Create A Stress-Free Environment Around You

How often do you wake up and start thinking about the not-so-positive events that happened over the past week?
3 min read
Get Rid Of Your Junk For A Fresh Start To 2016
Productivity

Get Rid Of Your Junk For A Fresh Start To 2016

Bear in mind that decluttering is an ongoing process, and that it takes time.
3 min read
The Challenges We Faced As A Non-Sexy Startup
Growth Strategies

The Challenges We Faced As A Non-Sexy Startup

You always hear about the challenges for tech and innovative companies when starting their company, not many hear about the struggles of SMEs that start up in the region.
5 min read
Have The Urge To Purge? Start With Your Files
Productivity

Have The Urge To Purge? Start With Your Files

Here are nine tips to help you purge your files and save you time every week when you do get to filing.
2 min read
Productivity Begins With The Basics
Productivity

Productivity Begins With The Basics

Get your desk (and workflow) in order.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.