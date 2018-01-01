Angela Johnson and Sherri Barry

Guest Writer
Co-founders of F.A.B.R.I.C.
Angela Johnson and Sherri Barry are co-founders of F.A.B.R.I.C. -- Fashion And Business Resource Innovation Center -- a business incubator, production facility and education resource for Arizona’s burgeoning fashion industry.

During a Time of Disruption, Entrepreneurs Should Seize Opportunities
Never stop asking yourself what will help propel your firm to the next level. Then determine what it will take to get there.
6 min read
