iCreate Incubatee and Founder, Bioscan Research

Shilpa Malik an incubate at International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology the International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology (iCreate). Shilpa is leading product development at Bioscan Research where she is handling R&D, industrial design, clinical validation and regulatory approvals. A former Scientist from Defence R&D Organisation of India, Shilpa has more than 11 years of experience in government and private sector where she worked on pilot display system with the radar team and also developed prediction software for food and beverage industry. She has completed her graduation in computer science engineering and post-graduation in entrepreneurship management.