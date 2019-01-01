Shivram Choudhary

Shivram Choudhary

Founder, Codevidhya

More From Shivram Choudhary

Why GenX and GenY Should Take up Coding as a Skillset

Why GenX and GenY Should Take up Coding as a Skillset

Learning to code has shown to strengthen life-enhancing skills such as creativity, communication and confidence
4 min read