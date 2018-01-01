Shri Shanmugham

Founder, Credait

Evolution of AI in HR: Innovations & Unmet Challenges
Artificial Intelligence

The role of AI is significant in sorting out objective data and has helped in streamlining many functions of the administrative and talent management process of the HR
4 min read
Can Artificial Intelligence Replace Recruiters?
Artificial Intelligence

The best thing about AI, the ability to learn from millions of data within seconds, is also one of its drawbacks
5 min read
'Eliminate Self-doubt': The Most Important Attitude That Entrepreneurs Must Develop
Starting a Business

Play the devil's advocate everyday - Try to find the failure points of your business idea every day
4 min read
