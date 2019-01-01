Siddarth Pai

Founding Partner, 3one4 Capital

The Founding Partner at 3one4 Capital - an early-stage venture capital firm based in Bangalore, India. He is also working closely on regulatory matters concerning taxation, capital controls, and listing norms as an Expert Council Member at iSpirt - India's most prominent startup-focused think tank.



As part of the 3one4 ecosystem, he has helped close over 120+ funding rounds and investments into 35+ different funds across private equity and public markets.