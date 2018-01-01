Simon Hudson is the CEO and Founder of Brndstr.com. Having recently closed a large funding round, Hudson is well versed with the challenges ahead of any startup. Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, Hudson worked as Marketing Director for Trump Towers in Miami and more recently as a senior figure at Groupon Middle East. Over the past two years he has been busy helping to grow, build and develop the Dubai startup circuit. As the Founder of ThinkTank.ae, ex-Chapter Director for Startupgrind.com, moderator of the previous Young Arab Leader event, and a coach at this year's Dubai Startup Weekend, in addition to contributing the monthly entrepreneur column for newspaper 7days UAE, Hudson is well positioned to offer help and advice to any budding entrepreneur.
Entrepreneurs
What Four Years As An Entrepreneur (And CEO) Taught Me About Business
What did I learn throughout this exciting journey? Firstly, it is not to get too attached to what you build.
Branding
There's A Bot For That: Here's Why Your Brand Should Be Paying Attention To Bots
Over the past few months, we have seen a number of companies try to build bots and integrate them into their business. As they did with websites and then apps, more companies will, slowly, over time, move over to work with bots.
Seed Funding
Seed Capital For Your Startup: A Primer On How Much You Should Raise
Just like an acorn needs the right weather conditions, an entrepreneur needs the right funding, support, (and in my view) network to help it grow.
Starting a Business
My Startup Turns Two: Lessons Learned On My Entrepreneurial Journey
We have all been there, wondering if making the jump to captain our own ship is a good idea- and I can now confirm that sailing the startup seas and steering your own company forward is well worth the jump.
Startup Financing
The House That Jack Built: Spending Startup Cash
For all you entrepreneurs looking to raise that initial seed capital, in short a good prototype, simple business plan, and a solid team are -in my view- what's needed to help raise your capital.
Growth Strategies
Why Investing Time (Not Just Money) Is Essential For Your Startup
Brndstr founder Simon Hudson gives a brief overview on what was needed to raise the funds for his enteprise, the time it took, and more.
Sales Strategies
The How-To: Generating Revenue As A Startup
Seed capital, check. Brand, check. Sales? Sooner or later, your startup has got to generate some revenue.
Raising Capital
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Five Steps To Startup Pitching Like A Pro
From raising your seed to closing a deal, the wonderful world of pitching is the backbone to success.
Starting a Business
We Just Launched An App... And It Went Great!
Brndstr CEO Simon Hudson on how his company went about developing Innbx, an iOS and Android app to manage multiple accounts on Instagram.
Growth Strategies
Startups Don't Take Vacays: Time Is Money, Summer Shouldn't Mean A Decline In Your Productivity
Now we will look at what to do as the temperatures start to climb and the GCC holiday season kicks in.
Finance
Counting On It For The Year Ahead: Financials And Your Business
By now, you will all be setting nicely into 2015, and hopefully, you've redirected your focus to the year ahead for your enterprise.
Corporate Culture
Office Interiors Say A Lot About Your Corporate Culture
A working environment is as important as the idea itself. Brndstr CEO Simon Hudson on why entrepreneurs should take time to plan, imagine, and take inspiration for your dream workspace.
Raising Capital
Tips When Raising The Seed: Startup Pitching
Five things that startups may not think about when seeking to raise funds.