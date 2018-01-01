Sona Jepsen

Sona Jepsen

Guest Writer
In-house to Outsource Banking Sales Program, FIS

Sona Jepsen is responsible for the inhouse-to-outsource sales program at FIS. Her team empowers FIS’s clients with the knowledge, expertise and results of moving their technology needs to FIS, where those clients enjoy higher security and greater business efficiency.

More From Sona Jepsen

What a Years-Old Book Can Teach You About Leading Effectively
Leadership

What a Years-Old Book Can Teach You About Leading Effectively

3 steps to leadership that multiplies talents rather than diminishes them
5 min read
How to Present an Authentic Self at Work as a Woman

How to Present an Authentic Self at Work as a Woman

Women entrepreneurs have two choices: Accept the status quo or move toward a philosophy of authenticity to shatter ceilings and bring down barriers. I endorse the latter.
7 min read
Want to Build a Mindful Company? There's No App for That.
Mindfulness

Want to Build a Mindful Company? There's No App for That.

Mindfulness is trendy among startups and corporations, but adopting it company-wide is not as simple as some people think.
6 min read
What Do Modern B2B Customers Want? It's More Complex Than You Think
B2B Sales

What Do Modern B2B Customers Want? It's More Complex Than You Think

B2B buying is changing, so stop selling like it's still the '90s. Here are three strategies for giving customers what they want.
6 min read
Are We Women the 'Imposters' Many of Us Think We Are?

Are We Women the 'Imposters' Many of Us Think We Are?

How to flip your personal narrative and overcome your gender confidence gap. Remember, your story is exactly that: your story.
7 min read
How Do You Get Your Customers to Advocate for You?
Customer Loyalty

How Do You Get Your Customers to Advocate for You?

Companies that delight their customers receive free word-of-mouth marketing that their competitors miss. Here's a four-step push to get customers spreading the word.
6 min read
3 Tips for Turning Your Buyer's Journey Into a Reliable Conversion
Increasing Conversions

3 Tips for Turning Your Buyer's Journey Into a Reliable Conversion

Brands that provide customers with high-quality research materials before those customers make a purchase are more likely to win their trust.
7 min read
Paying Lip Service to Diversity Doesn't Work -- Here's What Does
Workplace Diversity

Paying Lip Service to Diversity Doesn't Work -- Here's What Does

You've heard of a "sales funnel." But what about a "recruitment funnel"? It can help you make "diversity" much more than just a buzzword.
6 min read
How You Can Stay Human in a World of Digital Selling
B2B Sales

How You Can Stay Human in a World of Digital Selling

By living the day-to-day life of your clients, you can glean insights that are impossible to see from your side of the aisle.
7 min read
4 Practices to Keep Sales Innovation on Track
Innovation

4 Practices to Keep Sales Innovation on Track

Federal proposals for cuts to research and development funding mean that companies may have to look inward for solutions.
5 min read
It's More Than a Seat at the Table: 4 Attributes of an Inclusive Workplace
Workplace Diversity

It's More Than a Seat at the Table: 4 Attributes of an Inclusive Workplace

Most companies, through the guise of measuring diversity, are actually measuring only representation, because they're only counting heads.
6 min read
Going Global? 3 Strategies to Ensure Nothing's 'Lost in Translation'
Going Global

Going Global? 3 Strategies to Ensure Nothing's 'Lost in Translation'

In one case, women employees from the Middle East were avoiding eye contact -- a case of cultural nuances that could have ended disastrously.
5 min read
It's Financial Literacy Month: Increase Your Team's Grasp of Dollars and Sense Issues
financial literacy month

It's Financial Literacy Month: Increase Your Team's Grasp of Dollars and Sense Issues

Have you ever considered a brown-bag lunch format to help employees deal with one of the biggest stressors we all have in life?
5 min read
5 Steps to Building on the Strengths of Your Sales Team
Managing Teams

5 Steps to Building on the Strengths of Your Sales Team

Reward your prospectors and make sure individuals play for the team.
6 min read
3 Ways to Use Conflict to Strengthen Your Startup
Conflict Management

3 Ways to Use Conflict to Strengthen Your Startup

All the money and endorsements in the world won't guarantee success if you can't manage internal conflicts at work.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.