Sona Jepsen is responsible for the inhouse-to-outsource sales program at FIS. Her team empowers FIS’s clients with the knowledge, expertise and results of moving their technology needs to FIS, where those clients enjoy higher security and greater business efficiency.
Leadership
What a Years-Old Book Can Teach You About Leading Effectively
3 steps to leadership that multiplies talents rather than diminishes them
How to Present an Authentic Self at Work as a Woman
Women entrepreneurs have two choices: Accept the status quo or move toward a philosophy of authenticity to shatter ceilings and bring down barriers. I endorse the latter.
Mindfulness
Want to Build a Mindful Company? There's No App for That.
Mindfulness is trendy among startups and corporations, but adopting it company-wide is not as simple as some people think.
B2B Sales
What Do Modern B2B Customers Want? It's More Complex Than You Think
B2B buying is changing, so stop selling like it's still the '90s. Here are three strategies for giving customers what they want.
Are We Women the 'Imposters' Many of Us Think We Are?
How to flip your personal narrative and overcome your gender confidence gap. Remember, your story is exactly that: your story.
Customer Loyalty
How Do You Get Your Customers to Advocate for You?
Companies that delight their customers receive free word-of-mouth marketing that their competitors miss. Here's a four-step push to get customers spreading the word.
Increasing Conversions
3 Tips for Turning Your Buyer's Journey Into a Reliable Conversion
Brands that provide customers with high-quality research materials before those customers make a purchase are more likely to win their trust.
Workplace Diversity
Paying Lip Service to Diversity Doesn't Work -- Here's What Does
You've heard of a "sales funnel." But what about a "recruitment funnel"? It can help you make "diversity" much more than just a buzzword.
B2B Sales
How You Can Stay Human in a World of Digital Selling
By living the day-to-day life of your clients, you can glean insights that are impossible to see from your side of the aisle.
Innovation
4 Practices to Keep Sales Innovation on Track
Federal proposals for cuts to research and development funding mean that companies may have to look inward for solutions.
Workplace Diversity
It's More Than a Seat at the Table: 4 Attributes of an Inclusive Workplace
Most companies, through the guise of measuring diversity, are actually measuring only representation, because they're only counting heads.
Going Global
Going Global? 3 Strategies to Ensure Nothing's 'Lost in Translation'
In one case, women employees from the Middle East were avoiding eye contact -- a case of cultural nuances that could have ended disastrously.
financial literacy month
It's Financial Literacy Month: Increase Your Team's Grasp of Dollars and Sense Issues
Have you ever considered a brown-bag lunch format to help employees deal with one of the biggest stressors we all have in life?
Managing Teams
5 Steps to Building on the Strengths of Your Sales Team
Reward your prospectors and make sure individuals play for the team.
Conflict Management
3 Ways to Use Conflict to Strengthen Your Startup
All the money and endorsements in the world won't guarantee success if you can't manage internal conflicts at work.